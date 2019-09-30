Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Detectives investigating the death of 53-year-old David Collin in Maroochydore on September 9 have located another potential key witness in his murder case they wish to identify.
Detectives investigating the death of 53-year-old David Collin in Maroochydore on September 9 have located another potential key witness in his murder case they wish to identify.
Crime

Key witness emerges in Maroochydore murder

Matty Holdsworth
30th Sep 2019 2:03 PM | Updated: 4:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CCTV footage has emerged of a potentially key witness into the death of homeless man David Collin, who was murdered in Maroochydore on September 9.

Sunshine Coast detectives investigating the death of the 53-year-old have located a person they wish to identify.

Mr Collin was attacked as he slept in his sleeping bag at the rear of a community centre on Millwell Road East. His body was found the next day at 8.30am.

The person responsible for his death remains unknown.

53-year-old David Collin who was found dead with severe head injuries at the back of a community centre at Maroochydore on Monday September 9.
53-year-old David Collin who was found dead with severe head injuries at the back of a community centre at Maroochydore on Monday September 9.

 

Investigators are seeking public assistance to identify a person, possibly female, seen on CCTV coming from the southern direction of Evans St before reaching the intersection and crossing School Rd.

The person may have been walking home, possibly from work, and can be witnessed turning around a number of times as though they have seen or heard something on Sunday night, September 8.

It comes after an appeal last week to identify a male on a pushbike seen on CCTV in the Evans Street, Millwell Road East intersection about 10:30pm.

Police are also asking for anyone with information regarding a hitchhiker in the Maroochydore area that Sunday night or early Monday morning, September 9, to come forward.

Motorists heading southbound on the Sunshine Motorway after 10:30pm may have seen a person walking from the Maroochydore area, or given them a lift.

More Stories

crime maroochydore murder sunshine coast sunshine coast police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    UPDATE: New details emerge in head-on crash investigation

    premium_icon UPDATE: New details emerge in head-on crash investigation

    News Two men were taken to hospital and the major road was closed in both directions following the smash.

    'It's a personal challenge': Youth to take on state at games

    premium_icon 'It's a personal challenge': Youth to take on state at games

    News Four youth members to pit their skills against other award hopefuls.

    Camper trailer crash blocks highway traffic

    premium_icon Camper trailer crash blocks highway traffic

    News Police were at the scene of a camper trailer on its side.