KFC has said in a statement the Whitsundays is not a real contender for a new store.
Gregor Mactaggart
KFC, Kmart respond to Whitsunday store invite

by Nicky Moffat
7th Mar 2019 9:30 AM

KFC and Kmart have both issued statements politely declining to establish outlets at Airlie Beach or Proserpine, for now.　

A KFC spokesman said yesterday that while the company was always on the hunt for new opportunities, the Whitsundays is not being considered a real contender for a new takeaway outlet.　

"We are always looking for opportunities to bring the Colonel's Finger Lickin' Good Chicken to new areas, but at this stage we have no plans to open a KFC restaurant in the Whitsundays," he said.　

"But never say never!"

In comments on The Whitsunday Times Facebook page last week, local residents and other followers overwhelmingly voted for KFC and Kmart to come to the region.　

A Kmart spokeswoman said the company is always looking for new locations, including the Whitsundays.　

"At this time we have no plans to open in this location, however if this changes we will advise the community with a formal announcement," she said.　

 

Kmart said they have no plans at this stage to open a store in the Whitsundays.
Patrick Woods

 

Both companies did not respond when asked whether they had conducted any market research to establish whether an outlet in the Whitsundays would be viable.　

