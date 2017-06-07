21°
KFC responds to Proserpine rumour

Dane Lillingstone | 7th Jun 2017 9:13 AM
Is KFC on the way?
Is KFC on the way? Contributed

KFC Australia will neither confirm nor deny any plans for a new restaurant in Proserpine.

The company was approached for comment after a job advertisement for the 4800 postcode was released.

"KFC Australia see ourselves as an important part of the Australian community and we're always looking for opportunities to grow and expand," a KFC spokesperson told the Whitsunday Times.

"Whilst we would love to come to Proserpine and serve our great tasting chicken, we cannot at this stage confirm any plans for a new restaurant."

Social media has been ablaze about the possibility of a Proserpine store after users shared a job posting on Monday from the KFC website for an assistant manager for a North Queensland store under the postcode 4800.

