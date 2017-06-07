KFC responds to Proserpine rumour

KFC Australia will neither confirm nor deny any plans for a new restaurant in Proserpine.
The company was approached for comment after a job advertisement for the 4800 postcode was released.
"KFC Australia see ourselves as an important part of the Australian community and we're always looking for opportunities to grow and expand," a KFC spokesperson told the Whitsunday Times.
"Whilst we would love to come to Proserpine and serve our great tasting chicken, we cannot at this stage confirm any plans for a new restaurant."
Social media has been ablaze about the possibility of a Proserpine store after users shared a job posting on Monday from the KFC website for an assistant manager for a North Queensland store under the postcode 4800.
Stay Connected
Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.