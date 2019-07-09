KFC’s ‘biggest ever burger’: How to order from secret menu

KFC unveils its new Triple Stacker burger. Picture: The Wolf of Eat Street.

The burger business isn't a joke.

It's something Aussies take very seriously, and whenever there is a new, outrageously sized burger to try, you can always count on Aussies to give it a good ol' crack.

Jumping on-board the burger bandwagon is KFC.

The fast-food chain has today announced the "biggest burger" it's ever had on the menu, and it's enough to send fans into a frenzy.

Only available to purchase via the "secret menu", the Triple Stacker is made of three 100 per cent chicken breast fillets coated in Zinger flavouring, loaded with tasty cheese slices and covered in supercharged and chilli relish sauce.

As you can see, it's not for the faint-hearted.

"The Triple Stacker is as big and bold as it sounds! We know how much Aussies love a Zinger Burger, so it made sense we created something extraordinary for our diehard KFC Zinger fans," KFC Australia chief marketing officer Kristi Woolrych said.

"We're excited to continue giving fans new and innovative secret menu items, and we really wanted to blow them away with an item like no other."

Aussies have gone wild for KFC's secret menu since it was first discovered in March.

The Triple Stacker is joining the ranks of secret menu fan favourites The Nug-a-Lot and Kentucky Slider.

With secret menu items changing each month, fans only have a limited time to enjoy the Triple Stacker.

HOW TO ACCESS THE SECRET MENU

There are clues hidden in the KFC app, comments on the KFC Facebook page and information in KFC email newsletters and online.

The unreleased treats were designed by staff long ago as part of an internal competition.

Once customers visit the KFC site it is taken over by an automated message that reads: "This gift to the world, it's time to bestow, solve my riddle to discover where to go, find the place in the App where the food is on show … my secret you'll find when the Colonel says hello but make sure you keep it on the down low."

To make the purchase, you need to download the app, select your nearest store, tap "order" and when the menu appears, drag the screen down.

As cartoon Colonel Sanders appears, hold the screen for 11 seconds until the secret menu pops up.

The KFC secret menu is available at participating stores Australia-wide throughout 2019.