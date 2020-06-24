Menu
Leaked footage of a 16-year-old girl's bloody face after she was allegedly slashed with a box cutter at Kawana Shoppingworld.
Crime

‘Kick your head in’: Chilling argument before stabbing

Matty Holdsworth
24th Jun 2020 10:10 AM
A WAR of words containing vicious threats erupted days before a shopping centre brawl where a teenage girl's face was slashed with a box cutter.

The heated online argument between a teenage boy, 17, and 18-year-old man bubbled away online and culminated in the fight at the Kawana Shoppingworld on Monday afternoon.

The man fled the scene on foot and has still not been found.

Sunshine Coast police allege the "gruesome" attack was potentially "life-threatening" and have urged the man to hand himself in.

 

A 16-year-old girl was sliced from ear to chin with a box cutter during a brawl at Kawana Shoppingworld on Monday.
Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Eaton said the man remained at large and authorities believed he was being harboured by associates.

Screenshots of the online argument, obtained by the Sunshine Coast Daily, are below.

Alleged attacker: "When I bump into you, we will see who is the b---- c---."

Boy: "U did change your mind but u (sic) said u weir gonna (sic) be at my front door and pop threw (sic) my window now your (sic) b----ing it."

Alleged attacker: "See ya (in) in a couple of hours."

 

Detective Sergeant Chris Eaton has urged the 18-year-old alleged attacker to hand himself in. Photo: Warren Lynam
Boy: "Easy bra I'm waiting hahaha not scared of your little skinny ass what ya gonna do boy shoot me hahaha do it c--- idc (sic) have fun with what happens after wards (sic). Anyways I'm done chatting s--- I just like to smack on not chat over a phone so if you say see u in a couple of hours hope u stick to ya word seeing as ya such a hectic c---."

The conversation escalated further when the alleged victim said the man needed to "take a step back".

Alleged attacker: "F--- up s---, I'll kick you in the head s---."

The threats unfolded on June 14, more than a week before Monday's alleged attack.

The alleged victim, a 16-year-old girl, sustained a 10cm gash on her jawline which is expected to require plastic surgery but was doing "well".

Police allege that the brawl sparked because the pair "ran into each other".

