Kidnapper handed get out of jail free card

A WOMAN who was part of a group that kidnapped, bashed and then dumped another woman in bushland last year has avoided jail time despite breaching the strict conditions imposed on her suspended sentence.

Urania Blackman, 45 , pleaded guilty in the Mackay District Court on Friday to two counts of breaching a suspended sentence.

Blackman was given a three-year sentence in February. The sentence was, suspended immediately after 209 days spent in pre-sentence custody after Blackman pleaded guilty to charges including kidnapping and occasioning bodily harm in company.

The court then heard a group of people kidnapped a woman after she stole an amount of money during a drug deal, before driving her to an isolated industrial area near Bakers Creek and bashing her with a metal pole and abandoning her.

The court also was told that Blackman committed the offence while on a probation order relating to another crime.

A suspended sentence is a period of custody which is not put into immediate effect - instead the sentence hangs over an offender's head and they are liable to serve the suspended sentence if they breach conditions.

The court heard officers charged Blackman when she was apprehended for driving a vehicle without a licence on June 6, 2019.

At the time Blackman was breathalysed and returned a blood alcohol concentration of 0.04 per cent.

This number is under the permitted amount of alcohol for licenced drivers - but drivers without a licence are legally required to be under 0.02 per cent BAC.

The court heard Blackman was driving to the shops to buy alcohol. She was charged with two counts of breaching a suspended sentence.

Crown prosecutor Ben Jackson said it was concerning Blackman breached her sentence only four months after her original charges.

"In my submission, the beach is not on the higher end of the nature of the offences which come before the court," he said.

"But it is concerning it happened four months after this quite serious matter ... and it is conduct Ms Blackman has been doing for a long time.

"So clearly the sentence has not dissuaded her from that part of her activity."

Despite his concerns, Mr Jackson said he believed it would be "unjust" to activate the entirety of Blackman's suspended sentence.

Barrister Stephen Byrne said the youngest three of Blackman's seven children were being cared for by her 20 year old daughter who had put her engineering Tafe course on hold to care for the children as her mother undertook drug and alcohol counselling.

Judge Deborah Richards said she was "not surprised" Blackman spent time in custody for her previous offences.

"This breach is nowhere near as serious (as her past offending)," she said.

"But you need to know every time you breach a suspended sentence you're getting closer to going into jail.

"That is your second breach and then there will be a third breach. By the time you get three or four breaches, the judge will be putting you into jail ... and that will undo all the hard work you've been doing."

Judge Richards extended the operational period of Blackman's suspended sentence by one month.