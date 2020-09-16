Kidney dialysis in Proserpine not ruled out

A kidney dialysis service could come to Proserpine Hospital, a development that would be strongly supported by Midge Point residents Navio and Janet Zeglio (inset).

A kidney dialysis service could come to Proserpine Hospital, a development that would be strongly supported by Midge Point residents Navio and Janet Zeglio (inset).

A KIDNEY dialysis service in Proserpine could become a reality after months of lobbying, however solid plans are yet to be made.

Speaking in Mackay to announce expansions to hospitals across the region, Deputy Premier Steven Miles said he visited Proserpine Hospital on Tuesday and spoke to staff about a satellite service.

“(The staff) made it very clear that that’s a priority for them,” he said.

“We are expanding satellite renal dialysis services right across the north of the state so I’m really keen to now work with the health service to see what we can secure there.”

Mr Miles’ statement comes just days after he responded to a petition for a Proserpine unit that garnered more than 600 responses.

“Mackay Hospital and Health Service is currently investigating the need and capacity for additional renal services in other rural facilities including Proserpine Hospital,” he said.

“Mackay HHS’s specialist renal medical team (located at Mackay Base Hospital) will continue to support its patients and rural facilities.

Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan (right) launched a petition at Proserpine Hospital alongside Midge Point resident Navio Zeglio on Friday.

“This includes operating an outreach model of care, providing home dialysis training and conducting education sessions.”

The petition was launched by Midge Point resident Navio Zeglio whose wife Janet has been undergoing kidney dialysis for about eight months in Mackay.

Every week, the elderly couple make the nine-hour return trip to Mackay from their Midge Point home, which Mr Zeglio said put their health and safety at risk.

“There’s enough pressure on the person just to have to do it without putting all this other stuff on top of it as well,” Mr Zeglio said in June.

“You’ve got to worry about travelling and the traffic on the road and anything else that might come along during the day.

“If things get worse and her treatment gets longer or anything like that, it’s going to be impossible to do it in one day.”

The major health plan launched by the State Government today does not include any development at Proserpine Hospital.

Division 6 councillor and Burdekin candidate Mike Brunker said registered nurses were being trained at Bowen Hospital to help ease pressure on Whitsunday residents receiving treatment.

Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan, who was the sponsoring member for the petition, said he would continue to push for the much-needed service.

“We should have a renal service at Proserpine, we’re not looking for all the bells and whistles,” he said.

“I’m not going to roll over on this.”