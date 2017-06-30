Kids bring colour to street parade

ONE of the most popular events of the Whitsunday Reef Festival is making its return this year.

The Rotary Street Parade will storm the main street of Airlie Beach with a number of schools, community groups and businesses from around the region taking part with a sea of colours and entertainment.

The theme of the parade this year will be "all aboard for the reef”.

Children in particular are always a big part of the festival with local schools often submitting large groups to spread the cheer.

Rotary member Merewyn Wright said children often made up a large part of the parade.

"Most of the schools usually participate and we hope the theme will give the schools some inspiration to be creative and bring some colour and fun,” she said.

"A lot of children participate through their clubs, whether it be the dancing school or the PCYC Wild Ones, any youth group is welcome to participate.

"It is a really good family event and the more, the merrier.”

The force was strong with the team from Fun Rentals. Contributed

Participants are encouraged to get busy now and make plans for their float to show the whole town their creative flair.

Entry is free and there are some great cash prizes to be won.

There will be four categories: best business, best not for profit, best entry on the theme and most unusual and wacky.

The parade will be part of an action packed Saturday for the festival on Airlie's main street which will include the Fraser Ford Revvin' the Reef, the street parade and the new addition, the Magic Mile.

The parade will be held on August 5, 4-6pm on the main street of Airlie Beach.

The Plants Whitsundays team made excellent vikings. Contributed

People interested in entering the street parade can contact Merewyn Wright on 0419723986 or merryjay17@bigpond.com.

Entires will close on Monday, July 31.