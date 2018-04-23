Menu
There was a huge turnout for the Whitsunday Organic Community Gardens autumn day on Sunday.
News

Kids dig deep at weekend planting day

Peter Carruthers
by
23rd Apr 2018 1:05 PM

THERE were kids digging, painting and scavenging their way around the garden on Sunday in a turnout to an autumn planting day which delighted organisers.

The Whitsunday Organic Community Garden's autumn planting day was the perfect way to engage children and help them make a connection between food and where it comes from.

Winners of a Gambling Community Benefit Fund last July the garden managed to secure $29,681 and has since been putting the money to good use.

Adah Stapleton enjoys some rock painting at the planting day.
A bore has been dug, a water tank added, a solar pump installed and garden membership has consequently swelled off the back of the Galbraith Park garden's activity.

President of the garden Jenny Grieg said the planting day was a hit with all the children and their families.

"It was really nice to see them getting in and getting their hands dirty and planting things and watering things," she said.

"And we couldn't have done it with out Bunnings."

Chipping in with on-site barbecue Bunnings activities director, Rach Rice said the store has been long-time supporters of the garden.

"We would like to continue to be a part of days like today," she said.

"We have loved to donate small things to help the group get ahead."

For garden new and more information visit the Whitsunday Community Gardens' website. 

Photos
bunnings garden organic garden whitsunday organic community garden whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

