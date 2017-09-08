Kids dig up a treat at Whitsunday Organic Gardens planting day

MARIGOLDS made a splash of colour at the Whitsunday Organic Community Gardens kids' planting day this week.

The garden is riding a groundswell of community support after securing more than $50,000 in grant funding earlier this year.

This week Bunnings jumped on board and delivered on an extensive wish-list compiled by the garden committee.

Noah Keino at the kids planting day. Peter Carruthers

Rachael Rice and Charlie Regan of Bunnings arrived at the Galbraith Park site on Wednesday bearing truck-loads of everything needed to get the littlies started.

There was raised garden beds, sugar cane mulch, watering cans, gardening gloves, straw hats, forks, kids' gardening sets, stakes, irrigation equipment and Jiffy Pots.

"We have donated all the potted colour, a big umbrella...to support non-profit groups in our town," Rachael said.

"This specific donation is part of our spring campaign; it's all about helping them get a foot up now that it's spring."

Kids' planting day at the Whitsunday Organic Community Gardens. Peter Carruthers

Secretary of the Whitsunday Organic Community Gardens, Jessa Lloyd, was grateful for the donation.

"Not only have they donated what you see here today, but they have come on board to create a children's play space," she said.

The play space is expected to be built next season, possibly with the help of volunteers from the Men's Shed.

"It's community building community."

Lily O'Brien happy planting marigolds at the Whitsunday Organic community Garden. Peter Carruthers

Since the successful winning of community grants the garden has sunk a bore, trucked in a shipping container as a tool shed, planted shade and fruit trees, run irrigation pipe to trees and spread 1000 cubic meters of mulch.

Two water tanks and a solar pump are close to being installed.

On Wednesday local children and their parents took part filling raised garden beds with soil, planting seedlings and watering.

"The take up has been sensational and to see 20 or 30 kids down here all planting their flowers and getting into the gardening side of things is just brilliant and is what the community garden space is all about," Jessa said.

"Our aim here is to build something that is dynamic, something that is family-friendly and something that anyone can come along and join in."

To find out what's happening at the gardens check out the Facebook page.

Members meet at the gardens (45 Galbraith Park Drive.) each Wednesday and Sunday from 9am.

All welcome.