Kids enjoy a teddy bear picnic in the park

PICNIC: Kate Snowden, Evie Kelly, Michelle Guy, Beau Webster, Rachael and Reef Thackray and Amy and Rueben Price at the teddy bear's picnic last week.

IF YOU went into the woods on Tuesday you were in for a big surprise.

Because Tuesday was the day the teddy bears were having a picnic.

The woods were in Bicentennial Park in Cannonvale and the teddy bears were joined by more than 30 children and their parents who took advantage of the early literacy program run by the Whitsunday Regional Council.

First 5 Forever project officer Rosalyn Hearn was at the picnic and said the turnout exceeded her expectations.

Vogue and Shila Rayner with Ava Dawes at the Cannonvale teddy bear's picnic. Peter Carruthers

"We had all mixed ages and we had a couple of dads which is great to see,” she said.

"The session started with some songs and actions and then we told a story with puppets which was interactive and we got the kids to make the animal noises.”

The children sang a few more songs before the much anticipated moment when the parachute games were played on the grass where the kids learnt directional language and coordination.

Ms Hearn said parents were very receptive to the information being shared during the story time and baby bounce programs run by the library.

Youngsters soak up the sun at the First 5 Forever teddy bears' picnic. Peter Carruthers

"They are very happy to participate and a lot of them are taking that home, parents are taking photos of song sheets and are really keen to continue the teaching at home,” Ms Hearn said.

Since the touch down of Cyclone Debbie the early childhood literacy program has been run from the Whitsunday Shopping Centre but is expected to return to the library next term.