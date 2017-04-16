Kids hopping for joy

FUN: Chris and Belle Morrison with the Easter Bunny and Alice in Wonderland at the Whitsunday Shopping Centre on Easter Saturday.

EVERY kid's dream came true when the Easter Bunny appeared at Whitsunday Shopping Centre.

Accompanied with Alice in Wonderland, kids lined up to see the happy duo which were busy handing out chocolate and posing for photos.

From 9am to 1pm, the Easter Bunny and Alice wandered around the shopping centre and took a detour inside Coles to ensure no-one missed out on the Easter joy.

The Easter Saturday bunny visit was made possible thanks to Whitsunday Dance Studio and Whitsunday Dance Connections which set up Tayla Johannesen as the Easter Bunny and Holly Heitman as Alice in Wonderland.

Holly's dad Justin Heitman said it was heartening to see kid's faces light up with joy.

"It's good for the kids after what we have been through with the cyclone and things to see that they are out here and things are getting back to normal,” he said.

"They get to see the Easter Bunny and have big cuddle and big smiles and get back to normality which is great.”

Kerrie Johannesen said the Easter Bunny and Alice inspired interesting reactions from kids.

"It's so cute, some of the kids were a bit tentative but when they worked out what was going it was all smiles,” she said.

"It was funny to see some kids run at them (Easter Bunny and Alice) and seeing others walk around.”