28°
News

Kids hopping for joy

Jacob Wilson | 16th Apr 2017 10:19 AM
FUN: Chris and Belle Morrison with the Easter Bunny and Alice in Wonderland at the Whitsunday Shopping Centre on Easter Saturday.
FUN: Chris and Belle Morrison with the Easter Bunny and Alice in Wonderland at the Whitsunday Shopping Centre on Easter Saturday. Jacob Wilson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

EVERY kid's dream came true when the Easter Bunny appeared at Whitsunday Shopping Centre.

Accompanied with Alice in Wonderland, kids lined up to see the happy duo which were busy handing out chocolate and posing for photos.

From 9am to 1pm, the Easter Bunny and Alice wandered around the shopping centre and took a detour inside Coles to ensure no-one missed out on the Easter joy.

The Easter Saturday bunny visit was made possible thanks to Whitsunday Dance Studio and Whitsunday Dance Connections which set up Tayla Johannesen as the Easter Bunny and Holly Heitman as Alice in Wonderland.

Holly's dad Justin Heitman said it was heartening to see kid's faces light up with joy.

"It's good for the kids after what we have been through with the cyclone and things to see that they are out here and things are getting back to normal,” he said.

"They get to see the Easter Bunny and have big cuddle and big smiles and get back to normality which is great.”

Kerrie Johannesen said the Easter Bunny and Alice inspired interesting reactions from kids.

"It's so cute, some of the kids were a bit tentative but when they worked out what was going it was all smiles,” she said.

"It was funny to see some kids run at them (Easter Bunny and Alice) and seeing others walk around.”

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  easter saturday whitsunday shopping centre

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Music dream is coming true

Music dream is coming true

THE peaceful picturesque valley of Camerons Pocket, ten minutes west of Calen, is now humming with activity.

Volunteer Whitsundays completes over 100 jobs

Team Telstra were out in force assisting with Volunteer Whitsundays workshops on Good Friday.

Volunteer Whitsundays have completed their daily workshops.

Kids hopping for joy

FUN: Chris and Belle Morrison with the Easter Bunny and Alice in Wonderland at the Whitsunday Shopping Centre on Easter Saturday.

The Easter Bunny and Alice in Wonderland were in town yesterday.

Community power saves bogged truck

An earthmoving contractor came to the rescue of a truck which was bogged at Cannonvale Beach on Good Friday.

A truck was bogged at Cannonvale Beach on Good Friday.

Local Partners

Man assaulted, house broken into over long weekend

A 56-YEAR-OLD man was allegedly assaulted by two people while walking along Alfred Street in Mackay on Saturday night.

Music dream is coming true

The Coconut Kids will make a bang at Wintermoon this year.

Big names are set to come to Wintermoon this year.

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

Bluesfest Day 2: From Jason Momoa to Mary J Blige

Hollywood star Jason Momoa was happy to interacts with fans backstage at Bluesfest 2017.

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon gave the festival a Hollywood touch

Bluesfest Day 1: Standing ovation for Patti Smith

OVATION: Patti Smith conjuring the magic of her seminal album "Horses"

She will play an acoustic set tonight.

What's on the small screen this week

PETER Capaldi returns in his final season of Doctor Who, four new couples sign up for Seven Year Switch and Idris Elba steps into the ring in a new Foxtel doco.

Famous TV format gets an Aussie twist

John Conway hosts the new TV series John Conway Tonight.

John Conway's new late night show promises fresh comedy.

Revealing dark heart of North Korea

A smuggled manuscript shows life in closed-off country

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

TV show's frequent sex scenes are causing an upset

Is Versailles the raunchiest show on television?

There's been a massive outcry in the UK over a new period drama

First glimpse of the new Star Wars movie: The Last Jedi

Adam Driver at his menacing best as Kylo Ren in the new Star Wars trailer.

Fans have been given the first glimpse of the next Star Wars movie

Russell Morris gives back on Anzac tribute album

Russell Morris has penned a song for the Anzac tribute album Remembrance for Sony Music.

SINGER among music icons who contributed to Remembrance.

Acreage home and lucrative boarding kennel

91943 Bruce Highway, Sarina 4737

Rural 4 2 4 Contact agent for...

Situated on 17 acres between Mackay & Sarina is this thriving family home & business. Enough room for an intergenerational family here with no need to be packed to...

Mackay Grazing 3660 Acres

22494 Peak Downs Highway, Eton 4741

Rural 3 1 1 Formal Tender to...

- Rare offering of 3,660 acres over several freehold and leasehold titles on the Peak Downs Highway 35 minutes from Mackay City Gates. - Combination of cleared...

Location, Location, Location

25 Streeter Avenue, West Mackay 4740

House 3 1 1 $195,000

Located in popular West Mackay this low set home is within short walking distance of the Mackay Base Hospital which means it is also handy to the City, Caneland...

Great Buy in Bakers Creek

5 Jorgensen Street, Bakers Creek 4740

House 3 1 1 $205,000

- 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom highset home. Approximately 40 years old. - All bedrooms with ceiling fans & built-ins. Open plan lounge / dining. - Downstairs has...

Convenience, Space &amp; Views

6 Haber Street, North Mackay 4740

House 3 2 2 $535,000

- Private oasis in a convenient location on the hill - Space created with 6m soaring ceilings, expansive windows and bi-fold doors to the screened entertainers...

Convenience, Privacy &amp; Space

11 Deguara Drive, Beaconsfield 4740

House 4 2 2 $409,000

- One owner family home in a high a dry location - Featuring 2 separate living areas - Modern kitchen overlooking family room and onto pergola - Master bedroom...

22 Acres at Teemburra Dam

L3 Lucas Paddock Road, Pinnacle 4741

Rural 0 0 $400,000

This level to sloping 22 acres is straight across the road from Teemburra Dam. Under 10 minutes to Pinnacle. Beautiful views over Dam and across the beautiful...

5.09 Hectares On City Outskirts

Lot 904 Catherine Street, Greenmount 4751

House 3 2 $450,000

5.09 hectare block with development potential pending council approval. Lowset brick 3 bedroom /2 bathroom home is ready and waiting to be renovated. 3 bay powered...

Happy Ever After Begins Here!

4 Skye Court, Beaconsfield 4740

House 3 2 2 $355,000

- Immaculately presented one owner home built in 1998 - Good layout with two separate living areas - Three bedrooms and two bathrooms - Spacious master bedroom...

Compact, Comfortable and Close to Beach

15 Cable Court, Blacks Beach 4740

House 3 2 1 $210,000

Located in a relatively new residential area in close proximity to Blacks Beach this modern low set three bedroom home is only four years old. All bedrooms are...

The days of waiting for Harmony are over

ON SITE: Sunshine Coast builders get the first inspection of their blocks at the new Harmony Display World at Palmview.

A giant leap forward for Queensland's new display home village

Big boost for Bulcock St

THE RIGHT MIX: Boost Caloundra franchisee Sid Solmaz Len Greedy and Alan Gray of Ray White Commercial Caloundra on site at the new juice bar in Bulcock St.

Healthy choices as Sunshine Coast gets new fresh juice bar

The Point shapes up

The Point retail complex at Buddina is on track for the first customers to come through the doors in July 2017.

New retail hub at centre of Sunshine Coast creates a buzz

Set your bearing for true north

Sublime northerly views for unique Sunshine Coast pavilion property

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!