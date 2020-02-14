Kids injured as car slams into school bus on major road

Multiple people are being assessed at the scene of a car and school bus crash at Yandina this morning.

Multiple people are being assessed at the scene of a car and school bus crash at Yandina this morning. Patrick Woods

FIVE people have been taken to hospital after a 4WD slammed into the back of a Nambour Christian College school bus at Yandina this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Collins Rd and Yandina Coolum Rd about 7.30am, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said, after the car rear-ended the bus.

Nine people were assessed on scene, including seven children and two adults, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

Out of those, three children and two adults were taken to hospital. They were all in stable conditions with minor injuries.

Nine people, including seven people were assessed on scene after the crash. Patrick Woods

Nambour Police Constable Ben Kavanagh said there were seven children on the bus and one adult driver. The male driver of the 4WD was among those taken to hospital.

Cnst Kavanagh said whiplash was the main injury patients suffered in the crash.

Nambour Christian College principal Geoff van der Vliet wrote on the college's Facebook page that the bus was turning into Collins Rd from Coolum Yandina Rd when it was rear-ended.

The college's director of marketing Nicole Wykes said it would have been a terrifying incident for the children on their way to school.

"It's a big thing having a car go into the back of your bus on a Friday morning on the way to school," she said.

"Obviously anything with student safety, it's our first and foremost importance.

"All the parents are contacted of the children who are on the bus, and the children who are on the route waiting to be picked up.

"And we inform all our staff so that they can support our students who have witnessed it or have heard about it."

Ms Wykes said the college's head of wellbeing and Mr van der Vliet were this morning talking to parents and visiting children in hospital.