Kids keep having fun outdoors

Anita Lichos read to Winona Ruge for story time last week.

STORY time is taking kids on an outdoor adventure.

With Cannonvale Library closed due to damage from Cyclone Debbie, library staff members are still providing baby bounce, toddler talk and story time from the Whitsunday Shopping Centre.

Last Thursday marked the first story time since Cyclone Debbie hit and the kids were kept busy singing songs and listening intently to fascinating animal stories.

Cannonvale Library staff member Anita Lichos said story time was a chance for kids to have fun while expanding on their literacy skills.

"We do singing and dancing and puppet songs with guest puppets also appearing,” she said.

"We also read a few books so there is a lot of reading and at the end we do some craft, (last week) it was dot and a book or two, lots of reading, so yeah, and at the end we do a little craft and it's a bit limited so we are doing dot to dot.”

PUPPET SHOW: Story time went outdoors last week at the Whitsunday Shopping Centre. Jacob Wilson

Fellow staff member Sharon Lam said it was refreshing to be taking the kids outdoors.

"We are all about literacy, so we teach them reading and literacy skills,” she said.

"We all come together in a nice comfortable space.”

Story time is open to kids aged three to five.

Kids are welcome to attend the three library services for free at their new location with baby bounce on Tuesday, toddler talk on Wednesday and story time on Thursday from 10.30am.

Other library branches are open at Proserpine, Collinsville and Bowen.