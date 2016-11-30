Kids learn about top pet care

PETTING PETS: Lahnni Linneweber, Macey Werner, Georgie Boyle and Alex Yuskin look for ticks on a toy dog during the People in Pets day at the Proserpine State School last week.

STUDENTS of the Proserpine State School had the chance to pat a rescue dog called "Crazy” and find the mock tick in the fur of a toy dog last week.

But the message behind the fun activities from the Pets and People Education Program was a serious one.

They were learning about the responsibility that goes hand-in-hand with pet ownership and how to avoid being bitten by dogs.

Tegan King from the Proserpine Veterinary Surgery talked to the children about how to care for their pets and outlined some of the things responsible dog owners needed to take care of.

LEFT: Kate Vandalen and Neil Cutten from Whitsunday Fauna Rescue with students Molly Cannon and Matthew Smith. Peter Carruthers

"We are teaching them what to do when they get their own pet. So feeding them giving them water,” she said.

"Some kids don't own animals and have never seen them before so we are teaching them about groom- ing, exercise and health.”

A second group was taught about what to do if they saw a snake in the wild.

Neil Cutten from Whitsunday Fauna Rescue said the basic message was: "If you see a snake, don't touch it”.

"Call an adult and have the adult call somebody to come and take it away. But we have also told them not to be afraid of snakes,” he said.

"Whatever we teach them at this stage will serve them in good stead later.”