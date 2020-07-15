Kids nag your teachers, because footy is back!

St Patrick's College (Mackay) and St Brendan's College (Rockhampton) played off in the third versus fourth final of the Senior Male division at the AFL Queensland Schools Cup North Queensland Championships at Harrup Park on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

St Patrick's College (Mackay) and St Brendan's College (Rockhampton) played off in the third versus fourth final of the Senior Male division at the AFL Queensland Schools Cup North Queensland Championships at Harrup Park on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

THE AFL Queensland Schools Cup is returning to Mackay and AFL Mackay regional manager Dan Cordwell has asked kids to pester their teachers about putting a team in for the 2020 competition.

The Schools Cup is AFL Queensland’s premier statewide schools competition, hosting hundreds of teams each year and will return on September 9.

In 2019, the Male and Female Primary divisions boasted more than 4500 participants.

Ryan Catholic College (light blue) took out the 2019 AFL Queensland Schools Cup North Queensland Championships in Mackay after going through the tournament undefeated.

Teams can nominate to play in gala days across the state, with the winners earning an invitation to the State Championship gala weekend on the Sunshine Coast in late October.

Cordwell said the Schools Cup competition was about “having as much fun as possible” and prior footy experience was not necessary.

“It’s a really good opportunity for kids to have a go at AFL,” he said.

“It’s not 100 per cent just aimed at kids that have played footy their whole life.

“If you’re keen to have a go, then we encourage as many kids to get involved and register – you can be really competitive or just want to go and have a kick with some mates, that’s what this comp is for.

“Kids, make sure you get to your teachers and nominate as many teams as possible.”

AFLQ CEO Dean Warren welcomed the return of the Schools Cup competition at a time when getting kids back on community sports fields across Queensland was vital.

“It is a fantastic result to see our primary schools take part in the Cup again this year,” he said.

“In what has been uncertain times, it’s a credit to all involved that the competition is kicking off.”

Mercy College (Mackay) played The Cathedral College (Rockhampton) in the third versus fourth playoff in the Junior Male division of the AFL Queensland Schools Cup North Queensland Championships at Harrup Park on Wednesday, August 14.

“AFLQ Schools Cup has a proud history of nurturing and developing some of the state’s best talent.

“We look forward to competition starting again in a safe, controlled environment, compliant with the required protocols outlined by the State Government.”

Unfortunately, AFLQ was forced to cancel the secondary schools for 2020.

The statewide competition will return in 2021.

Nomination and competition information can be found on the AFLQ Schools Cup website.