Kids stretch minds with Pilates

BEND and flex - that is exactly what Whitsunday PCYC's Wild Ones did when they attended their very first Pilates session last week.

Last Thursday, the Wild Ones Group tested their Pilates skills at Moving Along Physio.

PCYC community development officer Cassie Holeczy said the evening was "excellent”.

"It taught kids about core and balance and Alison Fogerty had them eating out of the palm of her hand.

"(Even) the kids who were not usually inclined to exercise or get involved in these types of activities got involved,” she said.

"A lot of people don't try Pilates because they think they look silly, but I had a talk to them about how important it is to put themselves out of their comfort zone.”

Stella Duggen, Alyssa Brownell, Cassie Holeczy, Pia Brownell, Adelie Duggen, Tahlia Brownell and Sean O'Neil learn how important it is to look after your physical health. contributed

Ms Holeczy said the kids also learned how helpful Pilates was for overall physical health.

Heavily involved with yoga, Ms Holeczy gave the session a try herself and said even she found it challenging.

"It made it really impressive to see all the kids giving everything a go, even though it was something they don't normally do,” she said. Ms Holeczy said she was "extremely grateful” to Moving Along Physio.

"Without the community offering us opportunities like this, the YMT (youth management team) would not be able to function after Debbie,” she said.

For information on the Wild Ones program, phone Ms Holeczy on 0423360604.