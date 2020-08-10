Menu
Kids’ toy canned over ‘perverse’ detail

by Alex Turner-Cohen
10th Aug 2020 10:42 AM

 

 

A doll has been pulled off shelves after parents flagged concerns that the toy was sexualising young girls and promoting paedophilia.

After a social media backlash, toymaker Hasbro announced that it was in the process of moving the troll doll off the shelves.

The female doll is called the "Trolls World Tour Giggle and Sing Poppy" because the female character giggles and sings on demand.

Problem is, the button to make these noises is located between the doll's legs.

Parents have started a petition to have the toy's production cancelled, which has been signed by 350,000 people since it was started three days ago.

"Our society is conditioning our children to think paedophilia is OK. This Trolls World Tour doll named Poppy has a button on her private area under her skirt," the petition reads.

"When you push this button on the doll's private she gasps and giggles. This is not okay for a child's toy!"

The petition is calling for five major US retailers to remove the toy from their shelves - Target USA, Walmart, Amazon, Dollar General and Family Dollar stores.

Parents also hopped on to Twitter to share their outrage.

"It makes a gasping sound when you touch her privates, and to me it's just like sexual sounds and it's so disturbing," one mother tweeted. Another parent said on the social media site that it was a "perversion".

Hasbro spokeswoman Julie Duffy told The Providence Journal that the company recognised the sensor's placement "may be perceived as inappropriate."

"This was not intentional and we are happy to provide consumers with a replacement Poppy doll of similar value through our consumer care team.

"We are in the process of removing the item for purchase."

Hasbro is the maker of Transformers, G.I. Joe, Monopoly and other beloved children's toys and games.

They have promised that a replacement Poppy doll is in the works.

Originally published as Kids' toy canned over 'perverse' detail

