Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Killer athlete’s desperate plea to family

by Ben Griffiths and Jamie Pyatt, The Sun
12th Oct 2020 5:14 AM

 

Paralympian Oscar Pistorius, jailed for 15 years for shooting girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, told a close friend he is desperate to have his apology accepted.

His ex-head teacher Bill Schroder, 76, said the blade runner has given up exercise, started smoking, grown a big beard and turned to God.

Killer athlete Oscar Pistorius is pleading for forgiveness from victim Reeva Steenkamp’s family. Picture: Themba Hadebe-Pool/Getty Images
Killer athlete Oscar Pistorius is pleading for forgiveness from victim Reeva Steenkamp’s family. Picture: Themba Hadebe-Pool/Getty Images

Mr Schroder, who has visited him four times in jail, told The Sun on Sunday: "What he really, really wants is forgiveness.

"I said to him that if he had killed my daughter I doubt I would forgive him.

"He is more concerned about forgiveness than actually getting out on parole. In fact, he has a real fear about getting parole as he knows they'll be a backlash."

Reeva Steenkamp was shot dead through a toilet door on Valentine’s Day 2013. Picture: Phill Magakoe-Pool/independent Newspapers/Gallo Images/Getty Images
Reeva Steenkamp was shot dead through a toilet door on Valentine’s Day 2013. Picture: Phill Magakoe-Pool/independent Newspapers/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Pistorius, 33, gunned down model Reeva, 29, in their bathroom in Pretoria, South Africa, on Valentine's Day 2013.

She had gone to the bathroom and Pistorius claimed he woke in their bed and opened fire believing she was a burglar.

 

He is serving 13 years and five months at a low-security jail in Pretoria.

Mr Schroder said: "He still maintains to this day it was an accident. I did feel he was showing remorse.

 

"He quoted a study by an expert that when you are woken from a deep sleep and are put into a situation of fear that you act very differently to when fully conscious. I listened to him but did not buy it."

In 2018, Reeva's mum June, then 71, said she had forgiven Pistorius but still wanted him punished.

 

This story is reproduced from The Sun with permission

 

 

Originally published as Killer athlete's desperate plea to family

More Stories

Show More
death editors picks family forgiveness killer oscar pistorius reeva steenkamp

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Telco flicks switch on 5G in Airlie Beach

        Premium Content Telco flicks switch on 5G in Airlie Beach

        Technology Residents in parts of Jubilee Pocket and Mandalay will also reap the benefits.

        Major changes to planning scheme to go before council

        Premium Content Major changes to planning scheme to go before council

        Council News The proposed changes will impact a range of applications from bars and restaurants...

        Cannonvale man breaks police ban in just 26 hours

        Premium Content Cannonvale man breaks police ban in just 26 hours

        Crime Whitsunday police were first alerted to the man’s behaviour late on Friday.

        WANTED: Nurses, tradies and chefs needed in region

        Premium Content WANTED: Nurses, tradies and chefs needed in region

        Business FULL LIST: See where the jobs are on offer across Mackay, Isaac and the...