Killer driven by ‘powerful anger’ stabs love rival to death

A Melbourne man has been jailed for at least 11 years for fatally stabbing his love rival with a hunting knife and attacking his long-term partner after finding out the pair had secretly married.

Hung Anh Vu thrust the 16cm blade into the chest of Hung Viet Nguyen, 44, after luring him to Sunshine West in August last year, to confront him over his affair with Laura Chan.

The 47-year-old was fuelled by rage after finding out they had tied the knot in 2015, and that Mr Nguyen had been living with her while he served time in prison for a drug-related offence.

A jury in October cleared Vu of murder but found him guilty of manslaughter and one count of recklessly causing serious injury for also stabbing Ms Chan during the struggle.

He was jailed for 15 years by the Supreme Court on Monday.

Vu, who first started a relationship with Ms Chan in the early 2000s, had been living with her and their two children at the time of the attack.

He was introduced to Mr Nguyen following his release from prison and the pair struck up a friendship, but on the day of the attack Vu's mother and sons confirmed that he was more than a family friend.

Vu killed Mr Nguyen in a heated exchange, causing a deep stab wound to the right of his chest, while Ms Chan suffered serious damage to an artery in a similar area.

Justice Andrew Tinney said the attack "did not happen out of the blue" and was driven by "powerful anger and resentment".

"It was perhaps understandable that you wanted to confront Laura and Viet," he told Vu.

"However, to decide to confront them with a knife was a step much further than that, and to go to the extent of stabbing them both with the knife was a very extreme response, even to that level of sadness and frustration and disappointment."

Ms Chan had "somewhat surprisingly" provided a statement of support to the court for Vu, Judge Tinney said, but was still a victim of his crimes.

"She (Ms Chan) had been with (Mr Nguyen) for some years and in a few moments of violence you killed him before her very eyes," he told Vu.

"It must have been a very traumatic event for her."

Vu must serve a minimum of 11 years before he is eligible for release on parole.