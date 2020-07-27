Kim photo that upset Kanye so much

Kim Kardashian's meeting with rapper Meek Mill has been pictured after Kanye West accused his wife of "secretly meeting" with him at a hotel.

The photo shows Kim, 39, and the rapper, 33 - real name Rihmeek Williams - sitting alongside philanthropist Clara Wu at the Waldorf Astoria hotel restaurant.

In what appears to be a professional meeting, the trio were said to be discussing prison reform.

The photo has appeared on social media but TMZ reported the meeting last week.

This comes after Kanye seemed to accuse wife Kim of something more illicit in a string of tweets last week.

The rapper said his wife was "out of line" for meeting with Meek and said he's been looking for a divorce since 2018.

He wrote: "I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Waldorf for 'prison reform'."

Kanye then added: "Meek is my man and was respectful. That's my dog. Kim was out of line. I'm worth 5 billion dollars and more than that through Christ. But y'all ain't listen to MJ and now ya'll believe them???"

It was later reported that Kim, 39, was meeting with divorce lawyers in response to her husband's Twitter activity.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in better times at their Wyoming ranch. Picture: Instagram

A source told Us Weekly: "Kim has been meeting with lawyers to explore and talk about divorce."

However, the tweets were later deleted and Kim said she is supporting her husband through his bipolar disorder struggle.

She said on Wednesday that "his words sometimes do not align with his intentions."

Sharing three pages to her Instagram Story, she wrote: "Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behaviour know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor."

She added: "I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in February. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experience the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bipolar disorder.

"Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions."

Kanye is currently at his ranch in Cody, Wyoming, where insiders say he's "holed up" in a super-secure bunker with a "trusted group" of friends including comedian Dave Chapelle and record label boss Damon Dash.

