Kimberley Vlasic takes the spoils

ALL SMILES: Kimberley Vlasic (right) accepting the award for Best Daily Print News Story at the Queensland Multi Media Awards ceremony.

KIMBERLEY Vlasic started her journalism career as a cadet with the Whitsunday Times.

Now writing for the Cairns Post, she has won the 2016 Best Queensland Print award for her two-page spread titled Katter's Party Poopers.

The package included a cross-section of community views on the Palaszczuk Government's lockout laws, including opinions from street chaplains, licensees, tourism leaders and backpackers.

Kimberely said she was proud to have produced such extensive coverage of an issue which deeply affects North Queensland.

"Katter's Australian Party MPs Robbie Katter and Shane Knuth publicly criticised the laws before striking an 11th hour deal with the Palaszczuk Government to pass the controversial legislation,” she said.

"I'm incredibly proud to have received this award but it wasn't an individual effort and I couldn't have done it without my Cairns Post colleagues.”

Kimberley said the key to building a successful journalism career was to start early.

"While at university, I volunteered hundreds of hours through work experience and I believe that, along with my Whitsunday Times cadetship, ultimately helped me get a foot in the door,” she said.

Kimberley was also nominated best editorial feature and best tourism story at the Awards.