Dakota Clem's trip to Gympie Hospital was a lot happier thanks to the man taking her X-ray.
Kind gesture by Gympie medico melts mum’s heart

JOSH PRESTON
joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
24th Oct 2019 5:43 PM | Updated: 25th Oct 2019 6:01 AM
A GYMPIE radiologist has been praised for his act of kindness when an anxious child came in for an X-ray on her broken collarbone on Sunday night.

Brian Dalziell used a tried and tested method to help two-year-old Dakota Clem's hospital experience a little less scary after she had a fall and broke her collarbone.

Caught up in the rush of new sights, sounds and bright lights in the hospital environment, Dakota tightly clutched her plush toy dog Polly for support as she waited for her scan.

The 45-year veteran decided to give Polly an X-ray first, showing Dakota there was nothing to be afraid of.

Radiographer at Gympie Hospital Brian Dalziell.
"X-ray machines are very intimidating, they're huge things," Mr Dalziell said.

"40 years ago I had a girl come for a scan and she didn't want to do it, so I gave her toy an X-ray for a bit of a giggle.

"I've done it hundreds of times for different kids, either before or after the kids get one themselves. I've done it in Western Sydney, Noosa, Nambour and now here.

"It's just something positive for them, it gives them a bit of confidence in what can be a scary environment."

Dakota's mum Bobbi-Jo said she was pleasantly surprised by Mr Dalziell's helping hand.

"He didn't have to do that, he was super lovely," she said.

'He spoke to her and not at her, he took his time, he really went beyond his job for us and you hardly see that anymore.

"It touched my heart, seeing the total kindness a stranger showed my child."

Ms Clem said both Dakota and Polly were happy and on the mend after their scans.

