Kind-hearted gesture to women in refuge

WHITSUNDAY mothers living in a women's refuge will receive a bag of joy this Christmas.

The Whitsunday Zonta club have raised $500 to donate ten bags of kind-hearted gifts to go towards these mothers, a lot of whom "have never received little gifts like this”.

"It is a good time for them to be taken care of because every dollar usually goes through the kids,” Zonta member PJ Halter said.

Whitsunday Zonta Club president Kerrie Adams said the donation was all about giving vulnerable women a Christmas to remember.

"We do this every Christmas, we donate these pamper packs full of things most of us take for granted - things like toiletries, shampoo, conditioner and body lotions for women in refuge over Christmas,” she said.

Poppy Annear from Whitsunday Counselling and Support said this was the type of gesture which can brighten up a mother's day.

"Zonta supports us continually with all the little things they do...we have ten bags and all of them will be distributed and used,” she said.

"The women just love them, it is a really exciting time for them and children can give them to their mums.”

Anyone looking to donate toward the cause can contact the Whitsunday Zonta Club on 4946 4363.