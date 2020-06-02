Kindergarten teacher tests positive
Melbourne has 10 new coronavirus cases today after an aged care worker and a kindergarten teacher both tested positive.
Four of the new cases are due to household contacts linked to a cluster of cases from people quarantining at the Rydges Hotel in Melbourne.
Another case was identified as a kindergarten teacher at the MacLeod Preschool.
Victorian Deputy Chief Health Officer Annaliese van Diemen told reporters the teacher "did the right thing".
"We consider people to be infectious for two days prior to their symptom onset so that is why the kindergarten has been included as an exposure site," Dr van Diemen said.
MORE: Follow the latest coronavirus news
Australia has recorded a total 7204 cases of COVID-19, with 3098 in New South Wales, 1653 in Victoria, 1058 in Queensland, 440 in South Australia, 591 in Western Australia, 228 in Tasmania, 107 in the Australian Capital Territory and 30 in the Northern Territory.
Follow our live rolling coverage below.
Originally published as Kindergarten teacher tests positive