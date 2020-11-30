Menu
Riana Wronski launched Kind Complexions skincare in a bid to make the world of skincare a kinder place. Picture: Laura Thomas
Business

Kindness is key for Whitsunday skincare brand

Laura Thomas
30th Nov 2020 1:00 PM
A NEW skincare brand is bringing kindness to the forefront in a bid to make the world of self care, and the world in general, a healthier, happier place.

Whitsunday businesswoman Riana Wronski rolled out the first batch of Kind Complexions Skincare amid coronavirus lockdowns.

Some encouragement from her husband quelled her concerns and the launch proved to come at the perfect time for many.

“I got a lot of feedback that people were like ‘this is what I need in my life, some self-care and some self-loving’, so that was really nice,” she said.

“I had people sending selfies, especially in Melbourne.”

Since then, Mrs Wronski has continued to forge a path in sustainable skincare through her Australian-made products that are 100 per cent vegan and contain “no nasties”.

The products are all vegan and made from Australian ingredients. Picture: Laura Thomas
As a beauty therapist by trade, she has experience in treating all types of skin conditions, including her own.

Mrs Wronksi suffered from acne and perioral dermatitis and said the products she was using were often doing more harm than good.

“I was stripping my own natural skin barrier and dealing with all these skin conditions myself,” she said.

“Then I stopped everything and just started using really natural products.”

The emphasis on keeping the line all natural also stemmed from the birth of her son where she became more acutely aware of how certain products could affect him.

“When you look at a product that you’re putting on your skin, up to 70 per cent of that can be absorbed into your blood,” she said.

Kind Complexions Skincare owner Riana Wronski hoped people would choose to support local businesses this Christmas. Picture: Laura Thomas
“So, if you’re putting something on your skin and you look at the (ingredients) list and you don’t know how to pronounce the name, that’s pretty bad.”

Beyond being kind to your skin, Mrs Wronski said the products were also kind to the planet with recyclable packaging and postage materials.

She said in the months since launching, the Whitsunday community had been key in helping keep the business rolling.

“Since COVID, people are more supportive of small business, they appreciate it more,” she said.

“It’s amazing that someone not only buys your products, but they trust you and they’re willing to give it a go.

“When you support a small business, you’re supporting your local community and you’re getting a unique product made with love.

She hoped that in the lead up to Christmas, people would consider buying their stocking stuffers from small businesses.

To shop the range of Kind Complexions Skincare, click here.

Readers can also get a 15 per cent discount on website orders for December by entering the code WHITSUNDAYTIMES at the checkout.

