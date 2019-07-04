King mourns after son’s ‘orgy’ death

An Arab prince who died in London "in a drug-fuelled orgy" was laid to rest yesterday in his home city of Sharjah.

Staff discovered the body of Sheik Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, 39, at his Knightsbridge penthouse on Monday morning.

Tens of thousands of mourners attended the funeral of Sheik Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, a designer who owned the fashion label Qasimi Homme, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), The Sun reported.

Sheik Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi (circled) stood over the body of his son with his eyes closed. Picture: hhshkdrsultan/Instagram

Sheik Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi (second right) was flanked by Sheik Humaid bin Rashid al Nuaimi (second left) and Sheik Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla (far left). Picture: hhshkdrsultan/Instagram

Sheik Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi stood over his son's body with his eyes closed as he joined in prayers at the King Faisal Mosque at 9am.

During the service the body was flanked by the leaders of the four Northern Emirates.

They were Sheik Saud bin Saqr, ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, Sheik Humaid bin Rashid, ruler of Ajman and Sheik Ammar bin Humaid, Crown Prince of Ajman.

The funeral will be followed by three days of national mourning across the UAE with flags flying at half-mast.

According to sharia law, the dead should be buried as soon as possible. This is usually within 24 hours of death.

After the body of Sheik Khalid was found at his Knightsbridge penthouse, an ambulance called police who are said to have found a quantity of class A drugs.

A source said: "There had apparently been a party where some guests were taking drugs and having sex. It is suspected that Sheik Khalid may have died suddenly as a result of taking drugs. As well as the police inquiry, an urgent internal probe has been ordered, and staff have been ordered to keep quiet."

Tens of thousands of mourners turned out for the funeral of Sheik Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi. Picture: hhshkdrsultan/Instagram

A father’s grief … the Sultan looked on with glazed eyes as funeral prayers were said. Picture: hhshkdrsultan/Instagram

Sheik Khalid's father is the ruler of oil-rich Sharjah, the third biggest city in the United Arab Emirates.

The family owns a country estate in Sussex - where Sheik Khalid's older brother was found dead from a heroin overdose in 1999. He was 24.

Detectives are treating the new tragedy as "unexplained" and have made no arrests.

His father announced three days of official mourning with the words Sheik Khalid "is in the care of God".

A source said: ‘It is suspected that Sheik Khalid may have died suddenly as a result of taking drugs.’ Picture: WWD/Shutterstock

His sole surviving son and heir was a fashion designer and co-owner of up-market label Qasimi. Celebrity fans include Lady Gaga and Cheryl Tweedy.

He had studied architecture and was an award-winning photographer.

The source said: "Like many young Arab men, Sheik Khalid enjoyed the freedoms he had in London. But it has ended very tragically."

Designer Khalid Al Qasimi walks the runway at the Qasimi show during London Fashion Week. Picture: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

The Knightsbridge Apartments development where he died has 205 stunning homes across 12 floors, selling for up to £90 million ($A160 million) each.

Last night close friend and former business partner Elliott Frieze said: "He was incredibly hard working and talented. He was a wonderful person."

