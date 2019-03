OFF THE BEACH: Another testing day on Sunday saw the Whitsunday Sailing Club's Off Beach fleet out for their scheduled races.

While the 10 knot breeze started from the East, this time it shifted to the south just as the fleet were preparing to start.

After a quick reset of the course, the Open Bic fleet got away to a competitive start, with Eden Humphrey and Joshua King crossing tacks in close company.

With black clouds building over the hills, it was only time before the first squall hit the fleet, with all boats struggling to stay upright, and many of them failing to do so.

Once the wind settled, it was Eden who came out ahead, with Zac Sleight second, and Josh King third.

In the second race, the breeze did the opposite, with the fleet wallowing with little movement.

This time, it was Joshua King who led the way, with Zac in second and Eden in third.

This meant that three boats finished on equal points, with Jesse Frisch a few points behind.

Based on countback rules, Joshua was declared as the winner, as he had the best result in the last race, with Eden second and Zac third.

In the sailboard division, the squall caused some damage, with Hamish Swain returning to shore for repairs, while Ned Sleight struggled without a centreboard.

Meanwhile the fleet continued with their first race. Once again, Denis Winstanley led the way from Luke Mairs and Mitch Whitton.

In the second race, a close battle at the front saw Denis finish just ahead of Hamish and Ned.

Overall honours for the day went to Denis Winstanley, with Ned Sleight second, while Luke and Mitch again finished on equal points.

Whitsunday Sailing Club conducts Off the Beach racing each Sunday afternoon, with races scheduled to start at 1.15pm.

Competitors are advised to arrive at the club by noon.