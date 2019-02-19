King tides claim an unsuspecting victim

UNLUCKY: A four-wheel drive was submerged by the tides in Midge Point today.

UNLUCKY: A four-wheel drive was submerged by the tides in Midge Point today. Darren Mackay

A 4WD ended up in water up to its roof in Midge Point Tuesday afternoon after King Tides took the owners by surprise.

One local resident who saw the submerged vehicle said the incident highlighted the need for a proper boat ramp in the area.

After Cyclone Debbie destroyed Laguna Quays marina nearly two years ago, the nearest ramps are at Seaforth or the Airlie Beach area, both more than 50km away.

The woman said boaties and anglers were forced to launch their vessels at Jimmy's Rock instead, which has no car parking facilities.

The woman said she was frustrated at the Mackay Regional Council for not fixing the boat ramp problem.

She said "council didn't seem to care” that Midge Point locals had nowhere nearby to launch their vessels.

The photo was taken about 10.30am, an hour before the tide was at its highest, and the witness said the car was parked up high but the owner had underestimated how high the tides would get.

The trailer apparently acted as an anchor, preventing the four wheel drive from being washed away, the woman said.

"It was a six-metre tide, and the car is stuffed, it wouldn't start it was completely submerged,” she said.