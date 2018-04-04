REVEALED: Site of new Tweed hospital

AGRICULTURAL land at Kingscliff will be the site of the new Tweed Hospital.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard is travelling to the Tweed Coast today to announce the site, which is believed to be a nine ha property on Cudgen Rd, opposite the North Coast TAFE campus.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest told ABC North Coast this morning the State Government would have to apply to have the land rezoned from agricultural use to that for a hospital.

Mr Provest said the change from agricultural land on the prized Cudgen Plateau soils would be contentious but hospitals took priority.

"There is a zoning issue with it, but any project over $5 million falls into the area of a state significant (project) and that means that we can apply now to change the zoning on it," he told ABC Radio.

"It has been contentious, but at the end of the day if it came down to a choice between a hospital bed and a sweet potato, I would always go for the hospital bed."

Mr Provst said the size of the new grounds would enable the hospital to grow into the future, if required.

"We're going to fix car parking forever, and in 10 years time or 12 years time if we need to build a new wing we've got the land to do it," he said.

"I think that's crucial, that we're really planning for the future and the future growth of the Tweed region."

The site was chosen from a list of 30 possibilities, following an expression of interest campaign launched late last year.

The state has committed to building a $536 million new hospital in the Tweed, to replace the aging existing Tweed Hospital which the Tweed Daily News revealed last week had been operating beyond full capacity for the last month.

Doctors and medical staff are currently in negotiations with Health Infrastructure over the size of the new hospital, saying at least 450 beds are needed to cope with future patient demand in the area.

Mr Hazzard is also expected today to announce the site of a new ambulance station at Pottsville.