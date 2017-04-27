Kipara hall hosting activities as PCYC recovers

Whitsunday PCYC is still recovering from the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie.

WHILE the PCYC Whitsunday continues to recover, regular activities will not take place at the hall.

However, a number of activities including gymnastics, kindy gym and taekwondo are being held at the Kipara Hall while basketball will now be hosted at Cannonvale State School.

Activity times can be found by following PCYC Whitsunday on Facebook.

Sergeant John Dickinson said it could take as long as November for the PCYC hall to return to normal.

Wild Ones juniors is not continuing this term, but planning is under way for it to continue in some capacity next term.

The Youth Management Team are still involved in weekend excursions and volunteer activities.

PCYC community development officer Cass Holezeccy said the group were looking to help in the best way they could following the damage caused by Cyclone Debbie.

"It's fitting with Cyclone Debbie to do more volunteer work," she said.

"We will try to do more weekend excursions and cleaning up and volunteer activities for the next term or two."

Ms Holezeccy also said the PCYC National Youth Week 'Bold Day Out' event had been postponed to May 20 and would be held at Proserpine State High School.

The event will include four workshops consisting of yoga and mindfulness, writing, boxing and submissive wrestling and acting.

People interested in attending should contact Cass on 0423 360 604.

For any general PCYC enquiries call 4948 1144.