Kisstroyer to hit the Reef Gateway Hotel

by Peter Carruthers

AUSTRALIA'S number one Kiss tribute band are on the road and will be making a stop for one show only at the Reef Gateway Hotel.

The free event is part of the hotel's community Christmas party.

Supporting the legends of glam rock will be the Sisters Doll fresh from their appearance on Australia's Got Talent and local band Out of Our Trio.

The carpark concert, beginning at 3pm and finishing around 8pm, is a family friendly celebration.

Bring the kids and keep them amused with free face painting, jumping castles, yummy treats and a visit from the big man in the red suit.

Yes! Santa Claus will be there giving out presents to all the children.

But, for the older generation who couldn't get enough of Kiss back in the day, a date with the next best thing will make this Saturday night one to remember.

Kisstroyer began their tribute to the undisputed kings of glam rock in Melbourne in 2001.

The tribute act was the brainchild of brothers Andrew and Stephen Kyriacou and, on a staple diet of steady shows and more media attention than most tribute shows could ever hope for, Kisstroyer has grown into one of the largest touring rock tribute acts in the country.

After making the final top five of hit reality TV show Australia's Got Talent in 2016 Sisters Dolls are also touring and taking Australia by storm.

Their melodic rock sound and on stage persona creates an electrifying live performance. The band takes inspiration from rock superstar Gene Simmons who said "hit the road and perform everywhere”.

And that is exactly what the band have done.

Sisters Doll have played more than 500 shows so don't miss them when they play one more at the Reef Gateway this Saturday.

GLAM ROCK

  • WHAT: Kisstroyer + Sisters Doll and Out of Our Trio
  • WHERE: Reef Gateway Hotel, Shute Harbour Rd Cannonvale
  • WHEN: Saturday, December 2
  • COST: Free

Topics:  glam rock kisstroyer reef gateway hotel whitsundays

Whitsunday Times

