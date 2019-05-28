Kitty's against-all-odds battle

Kitty Wilson, who is now in remission from neuroblastoma, and her puppy Tex.

Kitty Wilson, who is now in remission from neuroblastoma, and her puppy Tex. CONTRIBUTED

WHEN four-year-old Kitty Wilson started complaining about a sore leg, her mum Karen Corskie attributed it to ballet concerts she had just taken part in, or thought it could be growing pains.

After a few days Kitty woke up and refused to walk, Mrs Corskie thought a shopping trip might lure her out of bed.

"Kitty loves shopping, it's one of her favourite things to do, and when she turned down a shopping trip we knew something was off,” Mrs Corskie said.

There were no visible injuries, so she decided to take Kitty to the Proserpine Hospital. They were quickly referred to Mackay Base Hospital where further tests were conducted.

It was at the Base that a tumour was found in Kitty's stomach. Soon after she was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma.

Neuroblastoma is a rare form of cancer that forms in nerve tissue. It frequently starts in an adrenal gland but can also develop in the neck, chest, abdomen, or spine. Symptoms may include bone pain, a lump in the abdomen, neck, or chest, or a painless bluish lump under the skin.

"When Kitty was diagnosed I just went into survival mode - when it is your child you just do whatever you have to do to hold everything together.

"She had to start treatment in Brisbane almost immediately and that went on for just over a year. During that time my son, Finnbar, who was eight years old, had to stay with my parents.

"They pretty much raised him for a year, which was very difficult because I had never spent any time away from him.”

During Kitty's time in Brisbane she underwent chemotherapy, stem cell harvesting, immunotherapy, a bone marrow transplant and endured fractured bones due to weakened bone density.

"Amazingly, after her first round of chemo Kitty started to walk again, but she also lost all of her beautiful, long blonde hair,” Mrs Corskie said.

"It was heartbreaking because she loved her hair, but she handled it so well and totally rocked a bald head.”

It was after a fifth round of chemo that Kitty's family received some positive news. Kitty's tumour had reduced in size so much it would not have to be operated on.

Kitty is now five years old, in remission and thriving, despite all the suffering she endured over her 13-month battle.

"We realise that although we've been through a great deal, we are one of the lucky ones to have our beautiful daughter here with us,” Mrs Corskie said.

Kitty will soon travel to Sydney along with her family and friends, including her now 9-year-old brother, for the Run2Cure on June 2.

There they will join up with about 6000 others for the event, which raises money for research into the disease.

If you'd like to support Kitty, click here.