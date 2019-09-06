Kitty's fight backed by helpful hearts

AFTER months of separation, a family is back together, celebrating successful cancer treatment for their six-year-old daughter and sister.

Kitty Wilson was four years old when, in November 2017, she was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive childhood cancer.

September marks nine months since treatment was completed for Kitty, who is now back in her Proserpine home.

The family endured months of separation as mum Karen Wilson stayed with Kitty in Brisbane during her treatment while dad Daniel and brother Finnbar returned home to continue with everyday life as best they could.

Kitty Wilson (front) with (back) dad Daniel Wilson, (middle) mum Karen Corskie and older brother Finnbar, with their family furry friend. Shannen McDonald

During Kitty's treatment, the family's stress was eased in more ways than one by their local community.

"Without the support of our local community our time away would have been much more stressful and we cannot thank all the local businesses that donated money and helped with fundraisers enough,” Mrs Wilson said.

"We're so lucky we come from a small town and that we were really supported.

"Apart from those businesses that donated money, there were so many involved that we relied on that still provided services and support to us.”

Although Kitty will be required for regular check-ups in Brisbane, she is now getting back to life as a regular child, attending Year 1 at St Catherine's Catholic College and enjoying time with her friends again.

Kitty's family are hoping many local people will support Childhood Cancer Awareness Month by heading to the Neuroblastoma Australia website or by purchasing a gold ribbon, which are being sold this month.

Kitty Wilson during her treatment at Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane. CF Photography 2016

Neuroblastoma is a rare form of solid tumour cancer with only about 40 children diagnosed with the disease each year. It is almost exclusively a childhood cancer and as one in three children will suffer from long-term effects of the cancer treatment, Neuroblastoma Australia seeks to continue research to improve treatment and find a cure.

Kitty endured five rounds of intensive chemotherapy and had her cells harvested, which were later used in a bone marrow transplant after which Kitty remained in isolation for four weeks.

"She was so sick during her transplant, and it was absolutely heartbreaking to watch and not be able to do anything,” Mrs Wilson said.

"Post-transplant, Kitty took a long time to recover - her treatment then continued to radiation and a painful immunotherapy.”

HOME WHERE THE HEART IS: Kitty Wilson, 6, with dad Daniel, mum Karen and brother Finnbar, 10, are back together again at their Proserpine family home. Shannen McDonald

Mrs Wilson said it had taken some time to adjust to the family being under the one roof again and with a high chance the cancer would return, there was still a way to go until family life will be normal again.

"There is that constant worry the cancer will return, but we focus on enjoying every day and take it all as it comes,” she said. "The biggest thing for us is being back together as a family, which has been an adjustment but we're back into the swing of it all now.”

To find out more on how you can help children like Kitty head to the Neuroblastoma Australia website.