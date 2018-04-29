Kiwi uke legend to stop in at the Whitsundays

ON A HIGH NOTE: Kiwi blues ukulele legend Paul Jonson is making a one-night stopover in town on Friday, May 4.

THERE is a treat in store for Whitsunday blues music lovers and the region's ukulele players.

Kiwi blues ukulele legend Paul Jonson is making a one-night stopover in town on Friday, May 4, on his way to share his ukulele magic at the Wintermoon Festival.

Using mainly his unique resonator ukuleles to express the true feeling of the music of the original blues masters, Jonson will astound his audience with the versatility of this humble and affordable four-string instrument.

Jonson's unique performance on Friday night will feature blues, boogie, ragtime and traditional folk songs. The evening will include an in-concert workshop to acquaint the keen ukulele-bearing players in the audience with the finger picking, alternative strumming, chording and tuning techniques that make these styles of music possible.

Although he is based in New Zealand, Jonson has travelled widely sharing his particular brand of style and energy and his love for music.

As well as featuring at ukulele and folk festivals in his homeland, he has guested at numerous Australian ukulele festivals from Cairns to Melbourne.

His recent travels in Europe included ukulele gigs in Italy and Spain.

His passion for stringed instruments has led to him initiating an annual NZ Four String Festival, with the inaugural guest Canadian Manitoba Hal, another favourite Whitsunday visiting performer.

For bookings and details of the venue and times of Jonson's gig phone Pam Pole on 0448 870 482.