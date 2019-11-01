Klum finally reveals terrifying costume

Heidi Klum's Halloween costume is in its final stages.

Heidi Klum's Halloween costume is in its final stages.

The undisputed Queen of Halloween has arrived.

While every single celebrity has paraded their 2019 Halloween costume on social media -

supermodel Heidi Klum, known for her extravagant annual Halloween bash - has kept us waiting no more.

After 12 hours of preparation - teased heavily on social media - Klum has finally revealed her grotesque look to eager fans.

It's everything we could have hoped for and more:

Yikes. This might be her most intense look yet. Picture: Getty Images for SVEDKA.

It’s OK, we didn’t want to sleep tonight. Picture: Getty Images for SVEDKA.

Each year, Klum arrives at the party in ever more elaborate costumes, and this year's is clearly no different.

RELATED: All the best celeb Halloween outfits

Here's a glimpse into what it took to perfect Klum's gruesome, graphic full-body costume:

Earlier updates on social media shows the German-born model clad in a bizarre nude-look heavy latex bodysuit as she got into costume over many agonising hours:

Klum gets ready for her 2019 event.

It’s never an easy process. Picture: DARA / BACKGRID

Yesterday, Klum had been keeping her Instagram followers updated, sharing footage of a "last minute fitting" at a Hollywood prosthetics and make-up studio.

Inside the studio Klum’s getting her costume from.

Nothing to see here, just a red room full of heads.

"I haven't slept in four days, and it's because of you," one of the make-up artists tells Klum as she arrives.

Another make-up artist runs her through how her day at the studio's going to look: "We're going to have to put glue on your feet. Glue your eyes closed. Glue on your mouth. Mix that with some glue. Cover that with glue."

Is this Heidi's head? Will she wear this as a mask? So many questions.

Look, I'm going to be honest: I don't know what the hell this is.

While we eagerly await this year's effort, let's look back at Klum's Halloween costumes over the years to date:

.

She’s taken the naked trend to the next level. Picture: Getty Images for SVEDKA.