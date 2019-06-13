Kmart deems ‘God’, ‘Jesus’ and ‘church’ as offensive

A BAN on Christian words such as 'Jesus'' and 'church' at Kmart photo printing kiosks was blamed on a 'software error'. At the same time, photos captioned with terms such as 'mosque'', 'Islam'' and 'Koran' went through. TAKE OUR POLL.

While users could caption their photos using terms such as "mosque'', "Islam'' and "Koran'', words relating to Christianity such as "bible'' were deemed to be "profanities'' by the automatic kiosk system and replaced with asterisks on photo captions.

The Daily Telegraph tested kiosks at several Kmart stores around Sydney yesterday and found the words "church" and "Jesus" were defined as "profanity" and censored by the system.

A Kodak self-print service computer at Kmart in Marrickville. Picture: Richard Dobson

Any use of the words Christian, God, Jewish or Bible resulted in the kiosk refusing to print photos. However the words Islam, Muhammad, Koran and mosque were all acceptable.

There was a notable exception however, with the word "Allah'' also deemed offensive. Kmart blamed the issue on a "software error" and promised an overnight update would overturn the ban.

"This is a system error and it will be updated overnight. It in no way reflects our views as a business," a Kmart spokeswoman said.

"At Kmart, we support diversity and inclusiveness irrespective of race, religion, age, gender, ethnicity, ability, appearance or attitude and we want our teams and stores to reflect the communities in which we operate."

The system wouldn’t allow the word ‘Jesus’ to precede ‘Christ’. Picture: Supplied

Shopper Anthony Dorsett and his wife Marelynda discovered the word ban on Tuesday when they tried to print photos from their Sunday church gathering.

Mrs Dorsett was blocked from printing the photos which she captioned with the words "church" and "Jesus".

Anthony and Marelynda Dorsett were shocked by the glitch. Picture: Sue Graham

Mr Dorsett said his wife was deeply offended by suggestions the word "Jesus" was too rude to publish.

"She is not a snowflake or anything, she doesn't get offended by much but this offended her," he said.

"She thought it was a bit disgusting though. We go down to this Indonesian church about three times a year and she used to send the photos back home to her dad before he passed away. So the whole thing did upset her."

Profanity detected message replacing letters with asterisk. Picture: Richard Dobson

Kodak sales and marketing manager Gavin Wulfsohn said the religious word ban was a "complete error" and not a targeted attack on Christian terms. He said Kodak's newly-installed "profanity detecting software" came pre-loaded with a list of offensive words but the issue was not limited to religious phrases, with the word "Canadian" also banned.

Jireh Mosque was allowed on a photo caption.