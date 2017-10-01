Knee injury sidelines Doe

Doe Thawornphon missed out on his Thai clash against Chile due to knee injury.

WHILE Whitsunday Brahmans star Doe Thawornphon missed out on representing Thailand in a clash against Chile, it shouldn't be long until he gets another crack.

Thawornphon was ruled out after a knee injury which occurred 20 minutes into a training session on Thursday night prior to the Thai XII National Association of Rugby League match.

The 20-man Thai squad drew 20-20 against Chile in Sydney last night.

Thai XII National Association of Rugby League spokesman Geoff Bombell said Thawornphon had a bright future.

"He is not the first to break down in training and won't be the last, it was disappointing for him,” he said.

"He has a lot on his plate, but we are hoping he recovers totally and we can take him to Thailand to play in November against the Philippines and South Africa.

Bombell described Thawornphon as an "invaluable” player for the developing side.

Thawornphon is also in with a good chance for playing in the June/July International in Queensland and emerging Nations World Cup in Sydney October 2018.

In the meantime, Mackay development officer Marvey Pacey said Thawornphon was set to complete national service in Thailand.