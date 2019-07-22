Knife found during police stop

Police found a knife when they pulled over a car in Bowen for a drug test.

Police found a knife when they pulled over a car in Bowen for a drug test. FILE

A "HUNTING knife” was found in the footwell of a car when police pulled the driver over for a drug test in Bowen.

Brenten Trevour Tetley, 23, of Bowen, pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court to possession of a knife in a public place and driving with a drug present in his saliva while on a provisional licence.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court police found a 30cm knife which "most closely resembled a hunting knife” in the driver's footwell of the car Tetley was driving when they pulled him over in Powell St, Bowen, at 1.25am on May 19.

Tetley also tested positive for having methamphetamines and cannabis in his saliva when drug tested, Sgt Myors said.

Representing himself in court, Tetley said it was his cousin's car and he did not know the knife was there.

"It must have slid out from underneath the seat,” he said.

It was an excuse that did not sit well with magistrate James Morton.

"If that knife came out from under the seat you would have felt it,” Mr Morton said to Tetley.

"I don't believe your story.

"Your story's got more holes in it than Swiss cheese in regard to the knife.”

Tetley was fined $600 for drug driving and his licence was disqualified for six months.

He was fined a further $200 for possessing the knife.