Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Backpackers were allegedly verbally abused and threatened with a knife yesterday.
Backpackers were allegedly verbally abused and threatened with a knife yesterday.
Crime

Knife threat to backpackers: ’Go back where you came from’

Rhylea Millar
23rd Oct 2019 10:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged with public nuisance after he allegedly threatened a group of backpackers with a knife and corkscrew.

The incident occurred at Anzac pool, when a 30-year-old man from Bundaberg approached a group of Asian backpackers yesterday, about 3.50pm, where he allegedly started yelling at them to "go back where you came from".

After verbally abusing the backpackers, he allegedly threatened them with a kitchen knife and a corkscrew, both which had brown handles.

Following the incident, the man fled and police were contacted.

Police found the man at Buss Park and he denied threatening anyone.

But police allegedly found the man carrying a camping set that contained a knife and corkscrew that matched the description.

The man is expected to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates court on November 8.

More Stories

backpackers bundaberg bundaberg crime bundaberg magistrates court bundaberg police corkscrew court crime knife police qps threat
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Moranbah team wins national mines rescue competition

    premium_icon Moranbah team wins national mines rescue competition

    Business The winners will now compete in the International Mines Rescue Competition in the US.

    State Government responds to explosive coal report

    premium_icon State Government responds to explosive coal report

    Business Environment department say damning environmental plans were never even considered.

    Mackay-Whitsunday’s $680m boost to state economy

    premium_icon Mackay-Whitsunday’s $680m boost to state economy

    News ‘By the end of the September quarter 2019, the local sector here in...

    Accused online predator makes bid for freedom

    premium_icon Accused online predator makes bid for freedom

    Crime "...he had had a drug habit for a period of time since 2006”