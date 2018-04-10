Menu
Login
News

Knife, threats and abuse

The Proserpine Court House
The Proserpine Court House Peter Carruthers
Jessica Lamb
by

AN AIRLIE Beach man will face a judge after pulling a knife on passers-by and yelling random abuse on Airlie Esplanadelast Friday afternoon.

Senior constable Steve Smith said the 50-year-old was allegedly randomly yelling abuse at people walking near him shortly after 4.10pm.

"When one passer-by approached the male it's further alleged that he produced a knife and made threats.”

When police arrived the male was arrested and charged with committing a public nuisance offence within the vicinity of a licensed premises, unlawful possession of a knife in a public place, assaulting a police officer and wilful and unlawful damage to police property.

He will appear in the Proserpine Magistrates Court on April 30.

Whitsunday Times
Council announces dengue fever precautions

Council announces dengue fever precautions

WHITSUNDAY residents are urged to take precautions to prevent dengue in the wake of last week's suspected imported dengue case in Bowen.

Sea Eagles go down to Eastern Swans in first round

Whitsunday Sea Eagles winger Ryan Lee in action against the Eastern Swans on Saturday.

Sea Eagles go down to Eastern Swans in first round.

Five markets in six days

SHOPPING SPREE: The Lions Club Airlie Beach will hold five markets in six days, due to a busy cruise ship schedule.

Tourists shop up a storm in Airlie Beach.

Barford makes magic 50-run milestone at parkrun

Airlie Beach parkrunners depart Abell Point Marina on Saturday.

Ogilvie, in sub 20 minuite time, takes out first parkrun win

Local Partners