Knife, threats and abuse

AN AIRLIE Beach man will face a judge after pulling a knife on passers-by and yelling random abuse on Airlie Esplanadelast Friday afternoon.

Senior constable Steve Smith said the 50-year-old was allegedly randomly yelling abuse at people walking near him shortly after 4.10pm.

"When one passer-by approached the male it's further alleged that he produced a knife and made threats.”

When police arrived the male was arrested and charged with committing a public nuisance offence within the vicinity of a licensed premises, unlawful possession of a knife in a public place, assaulting a police officer and wilful and unlawful damage to police property.

He will appear in the Proserpine Magistrates Court on April 30.