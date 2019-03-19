Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Man jailed but given immediate parole on drugs charges.
Man jailed but given immediate parole on drugs charges. Peter Carruthers
Crime

Driver tells police knife was for 'protection'

Monique Preston
by
19th Mar 2019 5:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN caught with a knife in his car that he said was for "protection", as well as 92.4 grams of cannabis, has been jailed but given immediate parole.

Jordon Michael Davis, 24, from Jubilee Pocket, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday to possessing a dangerous drug and possessing a knife in a public place.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court police found a small bladed knife in the map pocket in the driver's door when they searched Davis' car in Shute Harbour Rd in Cannonvale at 12.50pm on September 19 last year.

The handle of the knife was wrapped in black tape and it was in a sheath also made of black tape, Sgt Myors said.

The court heard David told police at the time he was "worried someone was going to attack him or his girlfriend with a baseball bat".

Sgt Myors also told the court police found 92.4g of cannabis in a shopping bag in the front footwell of the car he was in when it was stopped by police at 2.18am on November 17.

Davis' solicitor Ali Ladd said her client had the knife in the car "for protection".

"Some time ago he heard on the news of a series of attacks in the Mackay region," Ms Ladd said.

"It was some time ago. He had forgotten it (the knife) was there."

The court was also told Davis breached a two-month prison sentence that was suspended for 12 months in March last year for supplying drugs and other charges.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead jailed Davis for one month for possessing cannabis and ordered the two month suspended prison sentence also be served.

However, Davis was granted immediate parole.

He was also fined $400 for possessing the knife.

More Stories

cannabis court drugs knife proserpine magistrates court whitsundays crime
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    10 jobs on offer in the Whitsundays right now

    10 jobs on offer in the Whitsundays right now

    News The Whitsundays region has a lot going on. If you're looking for work or for a change, check out these jobs on offer right now.

    • 19th Mar 2019 6:00 AM
    Region's ambitions as easy as BCE

    Region's ambitions as easy as BCE

    News BCE 'wish list' ahead of Federal election.

    Climate change expert slams Whitsunday councillor

    premium_icon Climate change expert slams Whitsunday councillor

    News Expert backs Airlie Beach school strikers

    DO NOT SWIM: Crocodile sightings at local beach

    DO NOT SWIM: Crocodile sightings at local beach

    News Safety measures have been put in place after two crocodile sightings