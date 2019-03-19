Driver tells police knife was for 'protection'

Man jailed but given immediate parole on drugs charges.

Man jailed but given immediate parole on drugs charges. Peter Carruthers

A MAN caught with a knife in his car that he said was for "protection", as well as 92.4 grams of cannabis, has been jailed but given immediate parole.

Jordon Michael Davis, 24, from Jubilee Pocket, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday to possessing a dangerous drug and possessing a knife in a public place.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court police found a small bladed knife in the map pocket in the driver's door when they searched Davis' car in Shute Harbour Rd in Cannonvale at 12.50pm on September 19 last year.

The handle of the knife was wrapped in black tape and it was in a sheath also made of black tape, Sgt Myors said.

The court heard David told police at the time he was "worried someone was going to attack him or his girlfriend with a baseball bat".

Sgt Myors also told the court police found 92.4g of cannabis in a shopping bag in the front footwell of the car he was in when it was stopped by police at 2.18am on November 17.

Davis' solicitor Ali Ladd said her client had the knife in the car "for protection".

"Some time ago he heard on the news of a series of attacks in the Mackay region," Ms Ladd said.

"It was some time ago. He had forgotten it (the knife) was there."

The court was also told Davis breached a two-month prison sentence that was suspended for 12 months in March last year for supplying drugs and other charges.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead jailed Davis for one month for possessing cannabis and ordered the two month suspended prison sentence also be served.

However, Davis was granted immediate parole.

He was also fined $400 for possessing the knife.