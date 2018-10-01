Menu
Login
Crime

Knife-wielding bandit threatens taxi driver

1st Oct 2018 7:32 AM | Updated: 8:38 AM

A TAXI driver was threatened with a knife during a horror attack on the North Coast over the weekend.

Police are investigating the armed robbery, which occurred around 8pm on Saturday.

The taxi driver picked up a passenger in Doyle St, Banora Point, and was confronted by the man, who then produced a knife and started threatening him.

The thief then demanded money from the driver.

He's described as being 30-40 years old and Caucasian, and was wearing a black hoodie with hood up, red bandana covering lower half of his face and wearing jeans.

Police are asking for assistance in relation to this incident and urging the public to come forward with any information and contact Tweed Heads Detectives on 07 5506 9499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

editors picks northern rivers crime taxi driver
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    What's open today

    What's open today

    Community Businesses across the Whitsundays are open today on this public holiday.

    • 1st Oct 2018 10:06 AM
    Forget about sit and stay, it's time to play

    Forget about sit and stay, it's time to play

    News Whitsunday dogs are sitting pretty

    Teal ribbons for October

    Teal ribbons for October

    News Teal ribbons for October

    $20k raised by Nate's mates for cancer fight

    $20k raised by Nate's mates for cancer fight

    News $20k raised by Nate's mates for cancer fight

    Local Partners