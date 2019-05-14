Menu
The Knitting Nannas have set up outside Dawson MP George Christensen's office in Mackay. Emma Murray
Environment

Cops called on Knitting Nannas at George Christensen's office

Melanie Plane
by
14th May 2019 11:34 AM | Updated: 11:59 AM
CLIMATE change activists are staging a protest outside George Christensen's Mackay CBD office this morning.

Brisbane based group the 'Knitting Nannas' have set up outside the Dawson MPs Milton Street office, armed with knitting needles and yarn.

Numerous placards have also been set up with slogans such as: 'help save George from rising seas and disaster policies', 'bye George we <3 our kiddies and grandkiddies' and 'our kiddies could face a 70 day heatwave'.

Police have attended and advised the protesters they can stay, but cannot block the door to Mr Christensen's office.

