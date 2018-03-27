Menu
Login
News

Know a great Whitsundays tourism operator?

Tourism Whitsundays' Whitsunday Tourism Awards on Hamilton Island last year.
Tourism Whitsundays' Whitsunday Tourism Awards on Hamilton Island last year. Peter Carruthers

THE wheels are in motion for the region's premier tourism event, as today marks the opening for nominations to the 2018 Whitsunday Tourism Awards.

The Whitsunday tourism's night of nights will take place on Saturday, October 20 and will be a night to celebrate individual achievements and also acknowledge those that have helped grow the Whitsunday region.

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Craig Turner said entering the Whitsunday Tourism Awards was a great way of keeping the business on track.

"Once again, we are opening up the Whitsunday Tourism Awards and I would encourage as many operators as possible to enter the awards, as the process of writing your submission is a great tool to evaluate where you are placed in your business,” Mr Turner said.

"Given the region's success at the Queensland Tourism Awards, in November last year, and again at the Australian Tourism Awards, in February, we would love to see a great number of our local operators take their Whitsunday Tourism Award submission and submit it to the Queensland Awards, as it's the same submission.”

Cumberland Charter Yachts general manager Sharon McNally, who won Silver at this year's Australian Tourism Awards, said the awards process had been a fantastic journey.

"It has made us stop and reflect on our past, consider the present goals and shape the future of Cumberland Charter Yachts,” she said.

"I use the awards as a business barometer to measure our successes, innovations, sustainability and environmental impacts, and of course our failures too. I was overjoyed and extremely proud we won Silver at national level. My team work so hard to deliver exceptional quality and service, they really deserved it.”

The venue for the awards is yet to be advised.

Topics:  craig turner tourism tourism whitsundays tw whitsundays

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Accredit your sports skills

Accredit your sports skills

Become accredited in sports first aid, coaching or officiating for free this April.

Runners/walkers enjoy cool weather event

Runners make thier way along Shingley Beach for the weekend's parkrun.

Runners/walkers enjoy cool weather event.

Sea Eagles swoop to take out AFL pre-season carnival

Five wins form five matches saw the Whitsunday Sea Eagles totally dominate the Mackay AFL pre-season carnival at the Whitsunday Sportspark on Saturday.

Sea Eagles swoop to take out Mackay AFL pre-season carnival.

'All the people want is a better road' at Hamilton Plains

Jason Costigan MP wants to know why the State Government has not released a promised "business case” on the on-going flooding problem at Hamilton Plains.

'All the people want is a better road' at Hamilton Plains.

Local Partners