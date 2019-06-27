Knowledge of home track gives teen huge confidence

READY TO ROLL: Tom Hall (with Mad Mountain Bike Club president Peter Lister) will be competing in the U15 Men's category at the Mountain Bike Australia XCO National Cup Round.

READY TO ROLL: Tom Hall (with Mad Mountain Bike Club president Peter Lister) will be competing in the U15 Men's category at the Mountain Bike Australia XCO National Cup Round. Aidan Cureton

TOM Hall has raced in every state of Australia bar two, but he would have never considered himself a serious competitor if big scale mountain biking never came to his backyard.

This weekend Hall will compete in the under-15 category for the 2019 Mad MTB Mackay Cup at Rowallan Park.

He will take on the same track as elite riders, but race over just two laps of the 6km course instead of the men's six.

The teenager has always had a passion for the sport, but did not see it as a talent until he got the chance to compete against riders from around the state.

"I never thought I would be travelling with it. I thought I had some potential, but didn't think it would take me around Australia,” Hall said.

When Mackay held the Queensland Championships at Rowallan Park in 2017, Hall got the kick start he needed to launch a national campaign.

To his surprise his efforts earned him a spot on the podium for the under-13 division.

"I got third, which is the last spot but still on the podium,” he said.

"I though I might be able to go somewhere with this and it kind of snowballed from there. I've been racing nationally this year and pulling in some good results.

"Being able to experience what it was like on my home track and being able to put in a quality effort there gave me a good kick start.”

Now his pursuit of mountain biking fame has come full circle back to Mackay's track this weekend.

"I'm feeling really good. I know another rider in my category from Mackay, Ethan Weiss. I think him and I will be able to pull in a quality result on our home track.”

After a month of going over each rock, each rise, slope and jump with a fine-tooth comb, Hall said he was confident he would do well on his home track.

"Mackay is like nothing anyone has ridden before,” he said.

"It will be good for the locals because it's a hard track (even) if you've practised it.

"I've been racing here for two and a half years, but over the last few months I've been going over this track so many times that I could probably do it with my eyes closed by now.”

The teen rider said he was still on a high from competing in the National Mountain Biking, Olympic format (XCO) competition through the Victorian Alps at Bright in April.

"I got a bit of a surprise. There were a lot of people who didn't come to the other races (who) came to nationals and I ended up getting just outside of the top 10,” Hall said.

"I'm still happy with it, I put in a quality effort and that's what matters.

"I'm hoping to carry that momentum.”