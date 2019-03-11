Knuckle-busted

A man was caught with a set of knuckledusters.

A MAN who was caught with a set of knuckledusters while on a suspended prison sentence has been sentenced to jail, but given immediate parole.

Stephen Ries Ziukovic, 29, of Collinsville, pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court on March 5 to unlawful possession of a category A, B or M weapon.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court police found the knuckledusters in Ziukovic's pocket when they searched him and three other people in a vehicle they stopped in Collinsville at 7.10pm on January 19.

At the time, Ziukovic was also on a suspended prison sentence for disqualified driving and drugs charges.

Ziukovic's solicitor Cleo Rewald said the knuckledusters did not belong to her client - rather they were owned by one of the other people in the car who had asked him to hold them when they left the house.

"His (knuckledusters) were confiscated last year," Mrs Rewald said.

"He knows he should have learnt his lesson then.

"He just didn't think that far forward."

Magistrate Ron Muirhead labelled his behaviour "stupid".

Ziukovic was fined $400 for possessing the knuckledusters.

The order suspending the three-month sentence was revoked, with Ziukovic sent to jail, however Mr Muirhead granted him immediate parole.