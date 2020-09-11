Koala-gate stand off: Nat MPs won’t back down

Nationals leader John Barilaro has walked into the office of Premier Gladys Berejiklian where it is understood he will tell her his party won't back down.

The meeting, underway on Level 20 of 52 Martin Place, follows a Nationals conference call where it is understood MPs agreed to hold firm on their position.

It can also be revealed Ms Berejiklian has booked Government House to swear in a new ministry.

The meeting follows a text exchange between Mr Barilaro and the premier last night, whereby Ms Berejiklian asked if he wished to remain in Coalition while informing him that she would not be changing her stance.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian leaving her home this morning ahead of a crisis meeting with the Nationals. Picture: NCA NewsWire

The NSW government was on the brink of collapse today with the Premier sharpening an axe to sack seven Nationals Ministers, including her deputy John Barilaro.

In a stunning ultimatum in response to the National Party's meltdown over new koala protection rules, Gladys Berejiklian gave a deadline of 9am today for the renegade country MPs to fall into line or be fired from the frontbench.

A crisis meeting was held this morning among Nationals MPs at 52 Martin Place were the party determined its position ahead of informing the premier of their response to her ultimatum.

Earlier today, Mr Barilaro said he would wait until the 8am party room meeting with his colleagues to decide how they would respond.

John Barilaro, Deputy Premier of New South Wales pictured leaving 52 Martin Place in Sydney late last night after the Premier delivered her ultimatum. Picture: Christian Gilles

"I will trust the party room to make a decision that I will take to the premier. I don't know what it looks like and I'm prepared to accept that what we're doing is the right thing for regional communities," he told 2GB this morning.

He denied National Party MPs would sit on the crossbench, saying this had been "misinterpreted" and he was "not here to bring down the government."

"What we said yesterday is that no one would go physically to the crossbench but what was turned on us is that because we said we won't vote on government bills until this is resolved … that effectively the whole party was going to the crossbench.

"We're not going to the crossbench, we're not sitting on the crossbench."

More to come

Originally published as Koala-gate stand off: Nat MPs won't back down