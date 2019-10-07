Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A koala joey clings to the back of Tony the dog. Screenshot: 7news.com.au
A koala joey clings to the back of Tony the dog. Screenshot: 7news.com.au
Offbeat

Best doggo! Koala joey gets a piggyback from a dog

7th Oct 2019 2:42 PM

Plenty of people come to Australia to hold a koala but what if it grabs you and won't let go?

This was the predicament facing Tony the dog, who was let out into the yard of his Adelaide Hills home on Sunday morning.

Owner Henry found the joey clinging desperately to the back of his dog, shuffling around as Tony gingerly tried to peel them off.

Tony did eventually get the koala back on to the ground, at which point it scurried back up into the trees in search of its real mother.

Henry said the dog had since recovered, and this was the first such interaction despite the marsupials being common in Stirling. 

A koala joey clings to the back of Tony the dog. Screenshot: 7news.com.au
A koala joey clings to the back of Tony the dog. Screenshot: 7news.com.au

More Stories

animal dogs editors picks koala pets wildlife

Top Stories

    Champagne and celebrations for the empowerment of women

    premium_icon Champagne and celebrations for the empowerment of women

    News Zonta is known around the Whitsundays for making a positive impact and an event let them give back to the community.

    Family travels the state to help ensure future of go-karting

    premium_icon Family travels the state to help ensure future of go-karting

    Sport Whitsunday drivers trial the sport thanks to travelling business.

    Man caught with drug deposit in unusual place

    premium_icon Man caught with drug deposit in unusual place

    Crime Drug charges send Bowen man to court.