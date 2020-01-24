Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Koalas, bats, wolf pups sold at Chinese virus market

Helen Spelitis
by
24th Jan 2020 11:44 AM | Updated: 12:07 PM

KOALAS have been identified as one of the many animals sold for human consumption in the Chinese market linked to the deadly coronavirus virus outbreak.

According to Hong Kong based publication, South China Morning Post, koalas, peacocks, Chinese giant salamanders, wolf pups and rats are among the many animals sold at the Wuhan wholesale seafood market linked to the outbreak.

The 'explainer' video posted by SCMP:

Animals are suspected to be the primary source of the outbreak, with studies published this week suggesting the virus may have originated in bats or snakes.

The market has since been closed by health officials.

So far 17 people have been confirmed to have died from the virus and the infected are being transported in isolation boxes or tubes while doctors are collapsing in hospitals, according to news.com.au.

The coronavirus causes acute respiratory infection, according to the World Health Organisation with symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death. 

Standard recommendations to prevent infection spread include regular hand washing, covering mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, thoroughly cooking meat and eggs. Avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.

Chinese authorities have locked down multiple cities, home to more than 18 million people in an unprecedented effort to contain the deadly coronavirus.

In Australia, koalas are a protected species and their population has been decimated by the recent bushfires across the east coast.

There are fears the species will be wiped out by 2050.

More Stories

Show More
china coronavirus editors picks koalas wuhan
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Trump snaps after watching ad

    Trump snaps after watching ad
    • 24th Jan 2020 12:50 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Temporary fix in works for Shute Harbour ramp closure

        premium_icon Temporary fix in works for Shute Harbour ramp closure

        News News comes after residents voiced their frustration over 18-month boat ramp shut off.

        • 24th Jan 2020 11:00 AM
        Meet the faces behind the Whitsundays' newest rescue group

        premium_icon Meet the faces behind the Whitsundays' newest rescue group

        Pets & Animals The organisation is hoping to tackle the source of rescue animals, while helping to...

        • 24th Jan 2020 11:00 AM
        More than $5500 worth of prizes to be drawn today

        premium_icon More than $5500 worth of prizes to be drawn today

        News There’s still time to buy a ticket for Proserpine’s mega raffle with all funds...

        Prossie-born muso voted best in the state

        premium_icon Prossie-born muso voted best in the state

        News Despite a long list of accolades that have taken him around the world, Linsday...